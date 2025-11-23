Boyfriend Wishes His Girlfriend Would Invite Him Over For Dinner More Often, But His Girlfriend Thinks The Meal Needs To Be Worthy Of An Invitation

Imagine dating someone for several years. Would you wait until a special occasion to invite that person over for dinner, or would you eat at each other’s places a lot without waiting for a special reason?

In this story, one couple disagrees about the answer to this question, and the boyfriend is pretty confused about whether this is how relationships usually work.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA to be upset because my girlfriend of 2y only invites me over if a meal warrants an invitation Hello, I (20m) and my gf (21) have been dating for the past 2 years. Admittedly, I don’t go over to her house a lot and I constantly feel immense guilt over that, but whenever she invites me over (to hang out, or for supper) I always say yes, save for her parents 26th anniversary for which I was sick. After the aforementioned event, she kind got mad at me and said I never eat over to her house. So I said if she invited me, I would 100% show up.

Does she even like him?

Since that fight it’s been about 2 months at least and she still hasn’t invited me over. So, today I brought that up with her and she said verbatim “we haven’t had anything worth inviting someone over for?” I was a little confused because I thought it was more about eating with your s/o, so I expressed that by saying “I thought shouldn’t you be thinking more like ‘do I want him here?’ Instead of ‘is this worth an invitation?’” I admit I was harsh in my response.

Then she replied with “No Jordan it’s if it’s a meal worth having someone over for”

He’s not sure if this is normal or not.

I was just thinking that it would only matter that I was spending time with her family, I didn’t think it mattered what we had to eat I don’t understand much about relationships, my parents got divorced when I was a baby and girls didn’t talk to me until I graduated so I haven’t really seen healthy relationships before haha, so any advice would be helpful So WIBTA or selfish if I told her that hurt my feelings?

When a couple truly likes each other, they want to spend as much time together as possible. It’s not about what they eat. It’s about being together.

It seems weird that his girlfriend seems to be so formal about inviting him over. She may not like him very much.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks he said the wrong thing.

Another person points out how long they’ve been dating.

This is a pretty good guess at the girlfriend’s perspective.

This person shares their dating experience.

It might be time to end this relationship.

