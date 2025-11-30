Boyfriend Works With His Girlfriend’s Friends To Trick Her Into Thinking She’s Planning A Proposal For Someone Else, But It Is All For Her

Proposals are exciting events, and when they go well, they can be extremely romantic.

The boyfriend in this TikTok worked with his girlfriend’s friends to make his girlfriend think that she was planning a proposal for someone else, until he got down on one knee.

The video begins with the girlfriend looking confidently at the camera and saying, “Hi, I’m Ally, and I planned Samantha’s engagement. Love you, Samantha.”

Ally is the one actually getting proposed to, but she has no idea. On the caption of the screen, it says, “She thinks she planned her best friend’s proposal, but it’s actually HER proposal.”

Then several other people come on screen for a recorded message for Ally. The first one says, “Hi, my name is Samantha, and I pretended to be clueless about my own proposal the whole time.”

Next up, “Hi, my name is Austin, and you think I am proposing to Samantha today, but actually you’re getting proposed to.”

Then the boyfriend is on screen, and he says, “Hi, my name is Richard, and I am proposing to Ally!”

Then a surprise guest, “Hi, my name is Lauren. You had an appointment for your nails on the 21st, today is the 19th, and you are getting engaged today, and I needed to text your nail tech to cancel your appointment so you could get them done earlier. You’re welcome.”

Her sister comes on screen and says, “Hi, my name is Tiffini, I’m your sister, and I made you think you were planning your best friend’s proposal.”

Wow! Everyone was in on it.

Shortly later in the video, it shows Ally walking with her boyfriend, and she says, “Wait…What? Excuse me.”

She is clearly confused. Then she realizes what is happening, and she gets so excited!

All the friends are in the back, laughing and crying.

After she accepts the proposal, the friends shout out to her, “It’s you! It’s been you the whole time!”

What a wonderful proposal, and she seems so happy.

It is amazing how much work everyone put into pulling this off.

You really have to watch the whole thing for yourself; you can see it below.

