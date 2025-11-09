Brain Rot Images And Videos Are Popular With Gen Alpha, But When They Show Them To Older People It Is Just Uncomfortable

Brain Rot is a weird trend among younger generations where they make very weirdly edited images and videos that often make no sense.

One TikToker printed off his favorites and took them to a store where he showed them off to strangers, and the results were painfully awkward.

This video has him showing an older gentleman, and he captions the video with, “Showing brainrot to strangers.”

TikTok/jaxdommHe begins by showing a picture of a pig that looks like it was edited to look more human, and then the camera pans to the man, who says, “Nice.”

The guy is clearly uncomfortable and just wants to be polite to the young artist, but I doubt very much that he really liked the silly picture at all.

I’m really not sure what type of reaction the TikToker is looking for.

He then shows a number of other pictures, with the man just nodding and smiling nicely. I really feel bad for him. He occasionally says, “Oh, nice,” but it is clearly forced.

Come on, man, just leave this stranger alone.

In the description of the video, the TikToker wrote, “Nod and smile, grandpa.”

So, it is clear that the maker of this video is just trying to make people uncomfortable. With that goal in mind, the video worked, unfortunately.

Maybe I’m too old, but I really don’t see why anyone would like this type of thing.

Take a look at the video below and see for yourself.

The people in the comments don’t seem to like it either.

This person says that the older man just thinks the artist is ‘special,’ and I think the commenter is right.

People will look back on this type of thing and wonder why it was ever done.

Yup, leave this old man alone.

Let the ‘Brainrot’ trend die.

