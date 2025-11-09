November 9, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Brain Rot Images And Videos Are Popular With Gen Alpha, But When They Show Them To Older People It Is Just Uncomfortable

by Michael Levanduski

Brain rot reaction

Shutterstock, TikTok

Brain Rot is a weird trend among younger generations where they make very weirdly edited images and videos that often make no sense.

One TikToker printed off his favorites and took them to a store where he showed them off to strangers, and the results were painfully awkward.

This video has him showing an older gentleman, and he captions the video with, “Showing brainrot to strangers.”

Man humoring TikToker

TikTok/jaxdommHe begins by showing a picture of a pig that looks like it was edited to look more human, and then the camera pans to the man, who says, “Nice.”

The guy is clearly uncomfortable and just wants to be polite to the young artist, but I doubt very much that he really liked the silly picture at all.

I’m really not sure what type of reaction the TikToker is looking for.

Printed Brain Rot Images

TikTok/jaxdomm

He then shows a number of other pictures, with the man just nodding and smiling nicely. I really feel bad for him. He occasionally says, “Oh, nice,” but it is clearly forced.

Come on, man, just leave this stranger alone.

Man being nice

TikTok/jaxdomm

In the description of the video, the TikToker wrote, “Nod and smile, grandpa.”

So, it is clear that the maker of this video is just trying to make people uncomfortable. With that goal in mind, the video worked, unfortunately.

Maybe I’m too old, but I really don’t see why anyone would like this type of thing.

Take a look at the video below and see for yourself.

@jaxdomm

Nod and smile grandpa #huzz #rizz #brainrot #alpha #sigma #raybanmeta #fyp

♬ Silent Hill – Horror Music – Gabriel Andrade Produções

The people in the comments don’t seem to like it either.

This person says that the older man just thinks the artist is ‘special,’ and I think the commenter is right.

Comment 1 51 Brain Rot Images And Videos Are Popular With Gen Alpha, But When They Show Them To Older People It Is Just Uncomfortable

People will look back on this type of thing and wonder why it was ever done.

Comment 2 51 Brain Rot Images And Videos Are Popular With Gen Alpha, But When They Show Them To Older People It Is Just Uncomfortable

Yup, leave this old man alone.

Comment 3 51 Brain Rot Images And Videos Are Popular With Gen Alpha, But When They Show Them To Older People It Is Just Uncomfortable

Let the ‘Brainrot’ trend die.

