Bride Is Busy With Last Minute Preparations For Her Wedding, So When Her Sister Has A Question About Her Own Wedding, She Says Something She Later Regrets

In the days, weeks and months leading up to a wedding, a bride to be can be really busy and stressed out trying to make sure everything is just right for the big day.

If you were a bride to be concerned with the details of your own wedding, how would you respond to your sister if she called with a question about her wedding?

Would you care just as much about her wedding as your own, or would you say something without thinking much about it just to get her off the phone?

In this story, one woman was in this exact situation, and she chose the second option.

Now, she’s thinking that might’ve been a bad idea.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my sister I don’t care when she gets married? I (35 F) just celebrated my anniversary, and my sister (38 F) “Kayla” is still mad about a fight we had right before my wedding. I would love to know who’s TA. Kayla was married at 23 and divorced at 30. She got a new boyfriend pretty much immediately after the papers were finalized, and they’ve been together ever since. Kayla always said the divorce was so hard, she would never marry again, and her boyfriend seemed fine with that.

When my husband and I started talking about marriage, we told our families. Everyone gave their blessing, including my sister. I don’t like surprises, so my husband revealed he was going to propose at my birthday party, which was near Valentine’s Day. I told my 4 future bridesmaids, including my sister, in case they wanted to witness the proposal.

A week before my party, Kayla surprised the family by announcing her boyfriend had proposed Christmas Day. We thought it was a little odd for a couple reasons: 1) she was so vocally against a second marriage 2) she bought her own ring. BUT, people change their minds all the time, and it doesn’t matter who bought the ring if they’re happy. We congratulated her and let it be.

The oddness continued after my husband proposed and we started planning our wedding. My sister HATED all our choices–from our theme (autumn) to invitations (gold and cream)–but especially my dress. I didn’t wear pure white because I got married in my 30s, and it felt silly to do the Blushing Virgin shtick at my big age. According to Kayla, this was mortifying and shameful. Which was weird, considering she was pregnant with my nephew/showing when she walked down the aisle, and no one said a word.

The real issue happened about a month before my wedding. Kayla called me out of nowhere and said, “Hey, would you care if I got married before you?” I said, “No, that’s fine. You got engaged first, after all. Go for it.” Then Kayla said, “But what if we got married really close to your wedding day? Would that bother you?” I had a million people to call that day, including the caterers and the bakery, so I simply said, “Sis, I don’t care when you get married. Go down to the courthouse an hour before the ceremony and get married on the exact same day if you like. Just be dressed and at the venue by 3 PM, and I’ll be the happiest bride ever.”

Kayla started screaming that it was SO RUDE of me to say I “don’t care” about her wedding. I said that’s not what I meant. But she hung up on me and told the family her version. I still get nonsense from our aunts for something I didn’t mean. Now, it’s a year later, and my sister is threatening to not invite me to her wedding–which still hasn’t happened. AITA?

