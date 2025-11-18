Bride Refuses to Invite Her Fiancé’s Cheating Stepfather to Their Small Courthouse Wedding, But Family Says She’s Being Disrespectful

When a bride-to-be learned her fiancé’s stepdad had been openly cheating on his mom for years—and still shows up to family events with his mistress—she drew a firm line.

With their courthouse wedding limited to immediate family and close friends, she told her fiancé she didn’t want the “walking reminder of betrayal” anywhere near their special day.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not inviting my fiancés Step-dad to our wedding? My fiancé (M26) and I (F25) are getting married soon, and we’ve decided to keep it extremely small, just immediate family (both of our moms and brothers) and two close friends each. We’re doing a courthouse wedding, so it’s intimate and meaningful to us, not a big production. Here’s where the issue comes in: my fiancé’s stepdad has been openly cheating on his mom for years.

GASP.

She knows about it and is understandably depressed, but she’s been stuck in this abusive relationship for 17 years and hasn’t been able to leave or kick him out. The second time I ever met his stepdad was actually when I caught him cheating two years ago. He’s still with the same woman he cheated with, and it’s not a secret. Every time he’s around, it just brings this uncomfortable tension and a reminder of infidelity and emotional harm to my fiancé’s mom.

That’s some baaad juju.

Because of that, I do not want him at our wedding. It’s a small, meaningful day, and to me, having him there feels like inviting a walking symbol of betrayal into our celebration. My fiancé agrees with me but I do feel bad as it’s the man he grew up with. Some extended family, however, are saying it’s “rude” and that “it’s his mom’s partner,” so he should be there regardless of what we think of him.

Oh please.

I don’t want drama at our wedding, but I also don’t want to compromise the kind of energy we’re bringing into this day. So… AITA for not inviting him?

Reddit sided with the bride, voting NTA.

Commenters agreed that no one should feel obligated to invite someone toxic—especially to a small, intimate wedding meant to celebrate love and commitment.

This person says it’s HER wedding, so she makes decisions.

This person says as long as the fiance is on the same page, no one else’s opinion matters.

This person agrees that they wouldn’t want hi at the wedding either.

It’s hard to say “I do” with infidelity sitting in the front row.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.