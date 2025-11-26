Bride-To-Be Decided Not To Invite A Former Friend Whom She Had A Falling Out With, So Now They’re Mutual Friends Are Asking What’s Going On

Cheating is never acceptable.

This woman is getting married soon, so she’s finalizing her guest list.

She plans not to invite an old friend because of a heated argument in the past, where the friend refused to take responsibility.

She invited their mutual friends, and some of them are already questioning why that one particular friend wasn’t invited.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not inviting my old best friend to my wedding? I (28F) am getting married soon. While making my guest list, I ran into a dilemma about my former best friend. Let’s call him Patrick (30M). Patrick and I were close friends for about 5 years, but we fell out badly a couple of years ago.

This woman found out that Patrick was cheating and told him to come clean to his wife.

To keep it short, Patrick cheated on his then-fiancée (now wife). I was one of the only people he told. And when I said he should come clean to her and take responsibility, he blew up at me. He turned it back on me, verbally abused me, and after that fight, I cut off contact.

She invited everyone in their friend group, except Patrick.

We live in different cities and haven’t spoken since. But we still share a wider friend group. Everyone’s kind of scattered now, but I invited all of them to my wedding, except Patrick. Recently, some of those friends were texting about my wedding, excited that it’ll be like a reunion. Then, they realized Patrick wasn’t on the list.

Apparently, Patrivk is still cheating on his wife until now, and his wife still has no clue.

One of them (who actually worked with Patrick and knows about the cheating firsthand) asked me why. He told me Patrick is still cheating with the same woman from before, and now, it’s worse. Patrick recently got her promoted at work. They’re on the same team, and they even go on business trips together. His wife still has no clue.

Her friend suggested inviting Patrick anyway, but she refused.

This friend suggested I should just invite Patrick anyway, so it doesn’t look like I’m bitter. Since his cheating is “his personal problem” and he probably wouldn’t come. Here’s my issue: I don’t want Patrick at my wedding because I don’t want cheaters in my life. Especially ones who are still actively lying to their spouses.

Now, she’s torn between keeping her peace and not making it look weird among their mutual friends.

I don’t see the point of reaching out as a formality. When I don’t even want him as a friend anymore. At the same time, I’m worried it’ll look weird to our mutual friends that I invited everyone except him. So, AITA?

Staying true to your values is more important than what others might say.

