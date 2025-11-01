Bride-To-Be Notices A Scheduling Conflict With Her Wedding And The Super Bowl Featuring Bad Bunny, So She Might Reschedule
by Michael Levanduski
Planning a wedding is a huge ordeal, and it is obviously one of the most important days in the life of the couple getting married.
When this TikToker scheduled her wedding, she didn’t realize that it was going to not only conflict with the Super Bowl but also a performance by her favorite artist, so she isn’t sure what to do.
The video begins with her saying, “So, I recently found out, like a month or so ago, that my wedding is actually on Super Bowl Sunday, it’s on Super Bowl Sunday, which in itself is fine, because I don’t give a **** about football. Sorry!”
She continues, “I don’t care, my fiancé doesn’t care. We are theater kids. Some of our guests will care, but diva if it is going to bother you that much, don’t come. Enjoy your wings and your football. Whatever.”
Then things take a turn, “However, what I found out…Bad Bunny is headlining the halftime show. Not only do we love Bad Bunny, like literally, I think our reception entrance song is going to be a Bad Bunny song, but our wedding is in South Florida.”
TikTok/Mia_McClainShe ends the video by saying, “It’s in Miami, with a bunch of Miami natives. So, they are going to hate us. So, I love that for me.”
Watch the full video below and see what you think.
@mia_mcclain
am I screwed #badbunny #superbowl #superbowlsunday #wedding #miami
