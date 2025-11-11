Bride-To-Be Refused To Invite Her Fiancé’s Rude Brother To Their Wedding, But Her Future In-Laws Insist That She Invite Him To Keep The Family Peace

Weddings can bring out strong opinions from family members.

If you were getting married, would you let family members decide who is on the guest list, or would you make the list without their involvement?

This woman is getting married to her fiancé in the summer.

They planned to invite one of his brothers, but not the other one. But her future mother-in-law and other relatives insist she must invite him.

AITA for not inviting my fiancés brother to our wedding? I (26F) am getting married to my fiancé (30M) next summer. My fiancé has two younger brothers. One of the brothers is in the wedding party, and the other isn’t even being invited. My fiancé never got along very well with his brothers their entire childhood.

This woman went to school with her fiancé’s brother, and he was a jerk throughout high school.

I graduated with the brother we don’t want to invite, and he was nothing but a jerk the entire time in high school. After graduation, he moved to another state and has probably only come home a handful of times. He didn’t even bother coming up for his grandpa’s funeral when he passed a few years ago. He would always comment nasty, insulting stuff on Facebook pictures of me and my fiancé.

Her future mother-in-law and relatives insisted that they invite him to the wedding.

His other brother improved a lot, and we get along which is why he’s in the wedding. My future MIL keeps saying we need to invite the jerk brother. And damn near everyone is saying to invite him just to “keep the peace.”

She believes she doesn’t have to accept their opinion because they aren’t paying for the wedding.

It’s our wedding and his parents aren’t paying or helping with anything. So, I don’t feel like I should take their opinion much into consideration. But AITA for not inviting my fiancé’s brother to our wedding?

The bride and groom should get to decide who is invited.

Your wedding, your rules.

