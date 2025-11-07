Building Manager Was Forced To Comply With A Confusing Rule, So He Outwitted Bureaucracy With One Clever Symbol

In a busy Yosemite staff building with just one two-stall restroom, a manager tried to keep things organized with simple signs.

So when officials demanded that only one of the gender signs come down, one quick-thinking manager found a perfectly compliant (and perfectly petty) solution.

Signage not allowed? Fine. My friend who works in Yosemite National Park manages a building that houses staff, both male and female. There’s only one restroom in the building (long story), with two stalls. As one might imagine, not all men who use stalls keep them in a condition that women would care to confront.

So this building manager taped the astrological sign for Mars (a circle with an arrow coming from it at a 45-degree angle to the upper right) on one door, meaning that that stall is for men. He taped the astrological sign for Venus (a circle with a plus sign coming out from the bottom) on the other door, meaning that stall is for women.

Again, as one might imagine, Yosemite is a hot mess — not only because they’re way understaffed and swamped with visitors, but also because of arbitrary rules from… above, shall we say. A month or so ago, he was advised that the “women” sign, but not the “men” sign, must come down. He complied.

But then, in its place, he put another, identical, “men” sign, but with a red circle over it and a diagonal red line through the circle. Mission accomplished.

