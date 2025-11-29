Canada Has Been Home To The World’s First UFO Landing Pad, Which Has Been Awaiting Extraterrestrial Visitors Since 1967

Aliens are always a hot topic, whether it be in a conversation with friends, or in a blockbuster movie. While we can’t say with any certainty whether aliens exist or not, we do know that they haven’t visited Earth in any groundbreaking and obvious ways that are known to the public.

Back in the 1960s, one town wanted to make sure that if aliens do visit Earth, they would have a place to touchdown and keep their spacecraft for the duration of their visit. With that in mind, the town of St. Paul in Northern Alberta began working on the world’s first UFO landing pad.

This landing pad was built as part of Canada’s centennial celebrations, and it was an event that almost everyone in the town got behind at the time (and people seem to still love it today). In 1967, the large platform was completed.

This platform sits on top of six concrete pylons, each of which are 75-centimeters (30-inches) tall. Naturally, the platform is circular so that flying saucers can land with ease.

Over time, the town has embraced the alien theme, with one report from shortly after it opened saying:

“One businessman donated a bus called the ‘Martian Express’ to take care of earthly transportation problems.”

According to the report, the only thing that has landed on the platform so far are paper airplanes thrown by local children, but residents are still hopeful that aliens will show up eventually.

Not surprisingly, this fun attraction has also turned into a theme for much of the town. There is a gift shop nearby and other alien themed locations where tourists can visit.

While the whole thing was, and still is, something of a joke, there is a very positive message behind the structure. On a sign build next to the platform there is a message, which reads:

“The area under the world’s first UFO landing pad was designated international by the town of St. Paul as a symbol of our faith that mankind will maintain the outer universe free from national wars and strife. That future travel in space will be safe for all intergalactic beings. All visitors from Earth or otherwise are welcome to this territory and to the town of St. Paul.”

This is certainly a good message, and if we are being honest, Canadians aren’t the worst choice for who we could hope that aliens meet on their first visit. If nothing else, we can be sure that they would be warmly welcomed and have a good first impression of humanity.

