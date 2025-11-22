Car Insurance Customer Knew The Quote He Got For Market Value Wasn’t Right, And He Threatened Legal Action Until They Came Back With The Right Number

Trying to deal with insurance be straightforward and it probably often is… If you accept anything.

But if you want to get what your car is worth? See this guy’s strategy.

My car is worth very little? Okay… prove it, in great detail. My old car got into a very small bump that was juuuuuust bad enough to crack something critical, which meant repairing it would just not be economical. My insurance people said they’d give me its market value, which according to them is $5000. I did some research of my own (a big Excel spreadsheet was involved and lots of averaging) and found it was actually closer to $7500.

So the arguing begins!

I didn’t want to go full Karen on them from the start. I’m sure there’s a logical, reasonable, compliant explanation, I just have to find it! It went on for weeks, y’all. I’ve shortened it a LOT. Me: I found car X worth $8k and car Y worth $6k. How come they’re still more than what you quoted me? Them: We can’t consider the first one, it’s in a different state. But we will give you the price of the second one! Me: They’re both interstate. Why can’t you still consider the second one? Also I’ve just noticed, the second one has a worse odometer than mine. Are you saying a car in worse condition than mine is still worth more than what you quoted me?

It doesn’t look like the rep will budge.

Them: Look, it’s a really good price! We didn’t even take into account the delamination! Me: then by all means, take the delamination into account, as long as you can prove the price difference. I am actually begging you to throw the book at me and confound me with legal jargon. Give me something. Them: [silence for several days] Me: Look, [government body] says if I don’t hear back within another 2 weeks I’m allowed to file a complaint. I understand you’re busy, so I’ll make it 3. I’ve also made a complaint to your customer service department making it clear I’m looking for either a) $7.5k according to my research, or b) a good reason why I should accept less. Receipts, laws, terms of service, paperwork, that sort of thing. If it takes a while to put together the facts, that’s okay, letting me know that’s what you’re doing is fine too.

Finally, he strikes a nerve.

If I can’t get any of what I’ve asked for, I will have to ask [govt body] if they can help sort this out. They responded within 5 minutes letting me know I was being transferred to a different rep. The new rep offered me all the hard facts I could ever hope for, AND my $7.5k. (With a note that the price is only guaranteed if I don’t go to that govt body. I wasn’t planning on it).

Here is what people are saying.

Good advice!

Definitely. It literally pays.

Same. Hold them accountable.

One of the benefits of regulation!

Making a mental note on this one.

This reminds me of something my mom would have done/accomplished.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.