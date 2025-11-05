Carnival Cruise Guest Helps A Few Seniors With The Mobile Planning App Word Gets Around About Her Support, So She Spends The Afternoon Getting Seniors Up And Running On The App

The shift to digital has been hard for seniors because it’s a huge learning curve.

So any support is usually really helpful.

Check out what this kind woman did for a large group of seniors.

The Best Employee A Cruise Line Never Had

We Boarded a seven-day Carnival Cruise to Alaska and were in our Cabin for a total of 5 minutes when the first knock on the door occurred. This was plenty of time for me to be out of my clothes, ready to take my day one nap.

But the nap will have to wait.

For some reason I am unable to fall asleep trying to nap at home but I can on a ship, so I look forward to boarding. Expecting it to be the Cabin Steward and really having no modesty left when it comes to Crew Members, I answered the door in my sleep Tee shirt and underwear. It was our elderly cabin neighbors from right next door. They had noticed that my Wife was on the recently released Carnival Hub Mobile App and were talking about it when we arrived at our respective Cabin doors together. They were both unfamiliar with it but were curious and wondering if I thought it was necessary for them to download and have it. I assured them that they would indeed enjoy having it as opposed to not having it but, as I was not dressed, I would ask my wife, to assist them.

It was a super productive afternoon for his wife and the seniors.

She jumped at the chance.

As it turns out, they were part of a large group of traveling seniors, 80 years and up. Word got out among that group and there had been a steady pace of knocking at the cabin door now. My Wife had helped no fewer than a dozen elderly couples access their app stores, download the HUB app, install it for them, explain the app with tutorials on their phones, help them with dining reservations and the like. She has explained their Sail & Sign Room Key cards (most – first time cruisers but not all), Guest Services, Excursions, you name it.

Her kindness didn’t stop there.

She even went up a few decks to help one couple with their Room Safe. I’ve never seen her happier on a Cruise and that’s awesome. My Wife is the best Employee Carnival never had. Screw my Nap.

