Cashier Politely Asks To See Customer’s ID Before Selling Her Cigarettes, But The Customer’s Daughter Comes Back To Yell At Him

Imagine working as a cashier and being polite and friendly while doing your job.

What would you do if a customer complained that you were actually rude and horrible at your job?

Would you trust your manager to stand up for you, or would you be worried about losing your job?

In this story, one cashier is in this position, and the manager has to handle the crazy customer.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Got yelled at for being polite. Hey guys, this happened a couple of years ago when I was a cashier for a rather busy general store. Now before I begin the story I just want to say that I was very polite to every customer who came in and out of the store even if they didn’t deserve it which is why I was always put on the main register.

Now to begin the story, I was closing one night and it was probably around 8:00 at night and my then girlfriend had just gotten back from vacation in Florida and my manager didn’t care if she came to see me for a little bit because it was starting to slow down. She was being polite with the customers when they would come up to the register and she walk around until they were gone and then come back.

One woman wanted to buy cigarettes.

Well, I had a woman who I’d say was in her late thirties or early forties come in and ask for a pack of cigarettes with her daughter being probably around 13-15. Now I was only 19 at the time and I didn’t smoke so I was never familiar with the brands and customers were always fine with that and had no problem pointing them out for me. It was also the day we were told that we had to card no matter what and if we were caught on camera not doing it then we would be fired.

The customer didn’t really want to have to show her ID.

So as she asks for the cigarettes I politely told her “okay no problem and I know you’re of age but I do have to have I.D because it’s company policy” And she instantly got an attitude saying “I’ve NEVER had to provide I.D here before! This is ridiculous” I replied back that I was sorry but if I didn’t card her I could risk losing my job. So as she was looking through her purse I asked her which brand she wanted and she told me and I grabbed that pack and asked if they were the ones and she says “WELL THEY’RE GOLD AREN’T THEY?!” So I rang her up and told her to have a nice night as her and her daughter were whispering to each other and looked at me and laughed.

It was far from over.

So my girlfriend comes back up to the register and starts talking to me again mainly just talking about how rude she was when her daughter walks back in and asks what my name was. Now my name tag had flipped around without me knowing so I told her and she says “well if you’re freaking name tag was flipped the heck around I’d know that!” Then proceeded to tell me I was very rude to her and her mother, called her mother names, and then sat there and called me every name you could imagine even berating my ex saying she was rude standing in their way when they had asked her to move which wasn’t even true because she had stood well off to the side.

Thankfully, the manager knew he was a good employee.

She asked for my manager who knew how I was as a worker and always had my back. So she comes up to the register to listen to what she says and as soon as the girl tells her I was being rude to both of them she says “I’m going to stop you right there, now if this were any of my other cashiers I would believe you but he’s our nicest cashier so you can shut your mouth and leave our store. Thank you and have a nice night” And as the girl left she said she was going to call and make a report on both my manager and I and have us fired and of course that never happened.

That manager sounds awesome. That customer sounds horrible.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person knows a lot of people don’t like being asked to show their ID.

Someone who lives in the UK weighs in.

Here’s a story that happened at a movie theater.

One person got a much nicer reaction when he asked a woman for her ID.

You never know how someone is going to react.

