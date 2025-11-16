Chick-Fil-A Employee Follows Manager’s Rule To Stop Cash Drops, And Ends Up Getting Robbed By Someone In A Black Dodge Charger

Sometimes, management doesn’t understand the rules they create until it costs them something real.

So, what would you do if your manager told you to stop following a safety rule meant to protect you and the business?

Would you push back and report them to the owner if needed? Or would you go along with what they wanted, even if it put you in danger?

In the following story, a Chick-fil-A employee finds themselves in this situation and goes along with their manager to keep the peace.

Here’s the story.

Manager told me to no longer have my register swapped when it’s “full.” Ok bet! So I work back at my old Chick-fil-A part-time again. I work face-to-face in the drive-thru. You can typically see us wearing a green vest with two money pouches. Normally, when we are busy and get a lot of cash orders, we are supposed to swap out our pouches since it’s dangerous to have a lot of money on yo,u especially at nighttime.

The GM decided to change the cash rule.

We can only hold so much cash. On Monday, our GM told us not to call over the radio for a cash drop since it was a waste of time and we needed to push drive-thru. Que, malicious compliance, it was super busy last night, and I had a bunch of 100 bills. My pouch was so full that I started having to fold the bills for space.

The owner was not happy about the situation.

Here is the fun part: someone pulls up in a black Dodge Charger, gets out of the car, and proceeds to rob me. I had at least 700+ dollars on me.

Our owner was IRATE that I had cost him 700+ dollars and asked me why I hadn’t had my cash dropped. I told him our GM told us we were not doing that anymore. As of today, we must have our cash dropped if our pouch is over 300 dollars. Not only that, but our GM got chewed out, and all day, she was asking me specifically what my drawer count was. It’s funny how now she pays attention after losing money.

Wow! That sounds like a pretty scary place to work.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this story.

The story made this person angry at the owner.

It does seem odd that the GM changed the rule, and then they got robbed.

