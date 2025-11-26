Child Tried Reconnecting With Their Parents But Was Constantly Ignored, So They Finally Decided To Stand Their Ground And Leave It At That

Family relationships can be complicated, especially when favoritism becomes clear.

AITA for refusing to “play nice” with my parents (46M, 45F) after they replaced me (24F)? My wife and I (both 24F) moved several states away from our families three years ago. Since then, we’ve only visited them for the holidays. I’ve pretty much always had a passive relationship with my dad (46M). Especially after my stepmom (45F) and stepsister (16F) were brought into the family.

I’ve tried to strike up text conversations with them every now and then. But it never seems like they care much. They started flat-out ignoring me after I told them about some changes in my life that they’re not too happy with. During our visit last Christmas, my wife and I were supposed to stay the night at my dad’s house before leaving to visit my wife’s family.

I didn’t know until we got there that my stepmom’s nephew (18M) was staying in my old bedroom. It turns out, he was having some issues at home and asked to stay with my family for a few days. A few days turned into a few months, and he had been living there rent-free since. All of my pictures on the fridge had been replaced with pictures of him.

During Christmas dinner, my parents talked on and on about how excited they were to visit him at college to watch him play football. Now, he’s moved to a university that’s about the same distance from my parents’ house as my apartment is (about 800 miles). And they haven’t visited me once since I moved here three years ago. I couldn’t care less about having a relationship with my parents moving forward.

But my grandmother (67F) wants me to make amends with them for the sake of keeping the peace. I’m closer to my grandmother than almost anyone else in my family, so her feelings are important to me. I explained to her that I tried for months to talk with my parents. But they never answered and they left all my messages on read.

She’s upset with their behaviors. But she wants me to be responsible for changing things. Unfortunately, I like to be the one holding the matches when a bridge is burned. AITA for going against my grandmother’s wishes and standing my ground on this?

Sometimes, standing your ground is the only way to protect your peace.

