Clever Man’s Annoying Company Sent Out An Email With Wrong Dates For Days Off, And Expected Their Employees To Use PTO But The Employees Clocked In And Never Worked

No day off? No problem. My job messed up. They planned to give us December 23rd through January 2nd off, with pay. But the first email they sent said December 22nd.

So yesterday, when my whole team clocked in, we found out that they had meant we had to work through the 22nd. So everyone who used their last PTO on Monday and Tuesday to leave for a full two weeks suddenly found they had to come in on Wednesday as well, use PTO they didn’t have left, or take a disciplinary day. So, we all clocked in this morning.

And just sat there. The manager on duty looked us in the eye and said, “I told them we should have honored the first email. I don’t give a shit if you don’t do anything all day. Have a great holiday.” And since it’s work from home, I clocked in, watched TV, and did some holiday baking. Clocked out at the end of the day.

I’d rather be written up for “low productivity” than for being absent, since they can’t dock my pay for one day of low productivity.

