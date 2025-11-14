College Student Doesn’t Have A Problem With Her Roommate’s Mother, But She Doesn’t Want Her Spending The Night In Their Shared Dorm Room

Imagine being in college and sharing a room with another student.

If your roommate’s mother came to visit, would you be okay with her spending the night in the room with you, or would you be uncomfortable with that?

In this story, one college student finds herself in that exact situation, and she doesn’t want her roommate’s mother spending the night in their room.

Yet, she’s not sure if that makes her a jerk.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my roommate she can’t bring her mom around anymore? my (19f) roommate wants to let her mother (54f) sleep over in our shared room. for context, we are both sophomores in college. we’ve never had any issues before except for minor miscommunications and i’m honestly baffled. she woke me up this morning and told me that her mother was going to come around in half an hour and help her clean up and take her out. i have no issue with her mother as at this point ive known her for three years, but ive never spoken to her for more than a few seconds when she comes to visit and it’s always just common pleasantries and then we part ways. in total we have probably spent less than a half hour in the same room.

Then her roommate asked a question she wasn’t sure she understood correctly.

anyways, once they got back from their outing I was in our room doing homework and she asked me if it was okay if her mom slept in her bed with her tonight. i was extremely confused, she has NEVER asked this before and while i like her mother i don’t want to sleep in the same room with her. so i asked her if she was asking if i would leave for the night so that she could have a girls night with her mom to which she refused and said she just wanted to know if her mom could stay over here tonight. i pressed again and asked if she meant her mom would sleep here and she would sleep somewhere else or they would sleep in the bed together, and she said they would “most likely” just sleep together.

She was honest.

i told her this made me extremely uncomfortable and i don’t know her mom well enough to want to sleep in the same room with her. To which she replied “well, we didn’t know each other before we roomed together and we still sleep in the same room” But am i wrong in thinking that’s a completely separate and unavoidable thing?? Her mom absolutely does not have to sleep with us.

Her roommate’s mother seems pretty upset.

now both her and her mother refuse to speak to me and are being extremely stand offish with me. her mother even texted mine and said that i was being extremely rude and that she should have a talk with me about being more polite and courteous with guests. i am just so confused and weirded out? is this normal?

If this was the plan all along, the roommate should’ve asked her long before her mother arrived. Surely there’s a hotel nearby where she could stay.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

No, it’s not normal.

Talking to the RA is a good idea.

It would be better if the roommate and her mom both went to a hotel.

A parent shares their experience.

This is a really weird request!

