College Student Was Walking Home From Getting Coffee When A Stranger Tried To Buy Drugs From Her, So She Turned Him Down And Kept Walking

You never expect a casual “good morning” to turn into something illegal.

So, what would you do if you were walking home after grabbing coffee and a random stranger struck up a friendly conversation, before suddenly asking if you could sell him drugs?

Would you laugh it off? Or would you shut it down immediately?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact predicament with a neighbor’s dad.

Here’s what happened.

I’m not the plug, sir. So, yesterday morning, I walked my boyfriend to Dunkin’ Donuts to wait for his Uber to work. We got coffee. It was extremely uneventful. As I walked back through my apartment parking lot, this guy, probably in his 50s or 60s, locked eyes with me. It’s a big complex, and I don’t recognize everyone. He was walking a dog. Typically, it’s weird for strangers to try to interact with me.

I have six face piercings and resting ***** face, even without them. I have lived my life thinking that I’m relatively unapproachable except to people who are into things like six facial piercings, and this guy did not appear to be into that. I’m going to call him 60.

The conversation started off innocent enough.

60: “Good morning!” Me: “Morning.” 60: “You ready for tomorrow?” Me, shrugging: “I guess.” 60: “Cool, what do you do? Like for work?”

It turns out, he was just visiting the area.

Me: “I’m a student.” 60: “Oh, cool, you from around here?” Me: “Yeah. Are you?” 60: “Oh, no. I’m visiting my son. I’m from Los Angeles.”

Then, he asked a question that changed the whole vibe.

Me: “That’s cool! How-” 60: “Can you get me ***?” Me: “No.” 60: “Oh. Alright, no problem. I like your jacket.” Me: “Thanks.”

She used to be like him, but changed years ago.

60 was about four years too late to buy *** from me. I have been in recovery since January 2014, and I was actually on my way to speak at a rehab. My relationship with people who smoke *** is kind of like someone walking into a Target with a red shirt and khaki pants. I know what I look like, I’ve seen myself in a mirror, but no, I don’t smoke. 60 was really cool about it, but some people in my classes think I’m lying, like anybody cares.

Wow! It’s hard to imagine someone walking up and just asking you a question like that out of the blue.

