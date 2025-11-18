Company Wanted To Cancel Its Employee’s PTO Because They Were Giving Them Lunch, So The Employees Stopped Taking Any Food Until The Company Decided To Change Its Policies

Some companies can be really unprofessional when it comes to work ethic!

Find out how this company wanted to cancel the employee’s OT in exchange of food!

Check out the full story.

The provided lunch is for those who work through lunch only!!! you got it! The company I work for, and specifically the team I used to belong to was one team of a department of like 60 Operations people and twice a month we had peak days; which were just high volume and crazy.

This is where it gets crazy!

To help on these days, one day the management team decides to start buying the department lunch on these days so we can work though our lunch and not have to worry about food. Now please keep in the back of your mind that this is enough food for the 60 staffers and the 20 or so managers and supervisors.

UH OH…

Now this goes on for about three months and we work through our lunch and always finish the work and put in our OT; no issues. But now it’s my managers turn to set up the food order. But she can’t just do that, no, she needs to project her “skills” so she makes an announcement to the whole department: “it’s been brought to my attention that some of you have been taking food and not skipping your lunches; the provided food is for those who work through lunch only!” Now if she had ended it there, that would have been one thing…but she didn’t. She adds, “and for the record, OT will not be approved if you take the food. We are providing you lunch in exchange for your time.”

That’s INSANE!

Barring how illegal this is, we are all mad and start checking our paystubs; and sure enough, we were not paid for OT on the last few peak days. Lunch shows up about an hour later, and not a single.person. (outside of the managers) got up and took the food. Not only that, none of us put any OT that day. At the end of the day, the management team tossed all the food. Three weeks later on the next peak day…the same thing happens again. and then again on the peak day after that.

He was so done with this at this point!

The next time, the MD (managing director) comes on the floor in the morning and announces that there will be a change in the policy: “team we are tired of ordering food and throwing it away! We are also not keeping up with the volume of work on peak days, food is anyone who wants to work through their lunch…and of course you will be paid for your OT. In fact, we will be retroactively paying you for unapproved OT on your next paycheck! But we need to get the work done so let’s come together on this.”

Things got worse!

Turns out one of the older ladies who had been with the company for like 40 years put in a call about what was said and happening to HR…and a lawyer; she wanted her OT paid. It got so ugly that HR ended up pulling badge swipes to see what time everyone left for a 90 day period and paid us for any missed OT to the minute past our scheduled time. For some people it ended up being several hundred dollars.

YIKES! That sounds frustrating!

Why would the company not respect the employee’s OT?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this office played a nice tactic on everyone!

This user knows the manager needs to be charged!

This user knows this company isn’t going to make it!

This user knows wage theft is a serious crime!

This user misses their old company!

Someone’s being really clever here!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.