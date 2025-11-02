Confused Lady Mistook A Customer For Staff At A Store And Asked Him Where The Flour Was, But The Customer Got Really Furious At Her For Mistaking Him For Staff

Isn’t it embarrassing when you mistake someone for someone else?

I was the lady Yes, it was me… it happened a few years ago at a specialty store where you could get specific flours for making pizza as well as other niche baking items.

I was having some trouble locating the 000 flour that I was looking for. There was a man close to me, I believe dressed in khakis and a polo shirt. Since this was a small independent store, so there was no uniform that I could ascertain.

He looked like he was stocking the shelves so I did it. I asked him “where do you keep the 000 flour?”. He turned to me and said “do I look like I work here?”, a bit brusquely… I paused, looked him up and down to see what I missed, what I got wrong… but all I could squeak out was “Yesss”… almost as a question…

He glared. I apologized and ran away… he was big mad. I honestly can’t remember if I ever found the flour or not. I’m still embarrassed…

Someone’s being unreasonably mad here!

