Customer Asks A Very Pregnant Employee To Help Load A Mattress Into His Car, But She Cannot Lift That Much, So He Threatens To Report Her To Corporate

Sometimes work is no fun, but when you get a customer who makes unreasonable demands of you, it can be downright miserable.

The employee in this video is quite pregnant, but a customer still wants her to lift heavy mattresses, and she wonders if she was out of line for refusing.

The video begins with her saying, “Can y’all please tell me if I am in the wrong?”

Ok, she seems open to correction, that’s good.

She goes on, “I literally just had a customer who told me they were going to corporate on me. Mind you, I am 37 weeks pregnant, almost. I had a customer come in, he’s a man. A very able and capable man. He comes in, and he wants to get a bed in a box. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, did you want to pick it up or get it delivered?’ He was like, ‘I wanted to pick it up if you have it.'”

Ok, so far so good.

She replies, “Ok, that’s fine, but just so you know, I cannot help you move it because I am very, very pregnant.”

That is very reasonable.

The customer didn’t think so. She went on, “He’s like, ‘Then whose going to help me move it?'”

To which she (very professionally) said, “I have a dolly if you want to help me move the other boxes out of the way so that we can put it on the dolly. I can push it to the door, but I cannot lift this mattress.”

He replies, “Then what are you working for?” And also he said, “I’m going to have to call corporate because that doesn’t seem like bla bla bla.”

Wow, what a jerk.

After she finishes the story, she asks her viewers, “Am I overreacting? Am I the ***hole or is he the ***hole, or is my company the ***hole for making me work here 12 hours by myself whenever I’m this pregnant?”

Honestly, the guy is out of line. He could have easily gotten it himself with the dolly; those boxes weren’t that big (even if they are heavy).

She seemed like she handled it like a professional.

Watch the full video below to see what you think.

The commenters on this story generally agree that she was right and the customer was wrong.

Here is a commenter who says corporate is the problem.

The company should have scheduled someone with her if they wanted her to load mattresses.

If they offer a loading service, than this commenter is right.

He could load it himself.

