Customer Demanded A Discounted Price Because He Bought In Bulk, But This Man Stood His Ground And Explained That It’s Not How Things Works

This was how this man and the customer’s conversation went.

C will be Customer, and Me will be me. Me: Alright, sir, your total will be (insert number here). C: No, there should be a discount on these. Me (surprised): There is, sir. The original price is 5.95, but they’re on sale for 1.99 this week! C: No, you don’t understand. I bought thirty of them. Me: Yes, you did. C: So there should be a discount.

The customer insisted that he should receive a discount for buying in bulk.

Me: I’m sorry? C: I should get a discount for buying this many of them. Me: I’m sorry, sir, we don’t offer discounts for buying in bulk. C: Well, this is my first time shopping here, so you should make an exception. Me: I can’t do that sir. C: Why not? I’m spending all this money!

He offered the customer another promo instead to save more money.

Me: Because I’m not losing my job over a discount. But, if you’d like to save some more money, I could save you 30% today. If you’re approved for our in-store credit card! He didn’t even try for the card, though. Like if you’re so hung up on saving some money, why wouldn’t you take the opportunity?

Some customers think they know better than the store.

