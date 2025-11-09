Customer Is Friendly To Every Service Worker He Interacts With, But When A Service Worker Isn’t Friendly Back, He Takes Extra Napkins

Have you ever gone to a restaurant to pick up an order and the person working there seems to have a bad attitude?

Would you be friendly anyway, match their energy, or get even by doing something super petty?

In this story, one customer decides to take the petty route. While he realizes he isn’t really teaching them a lesson, it makes him feel better anyway.

Let’s read all the details.

Petty revenge on service workers cost the business! I’m in Australia, so tipping isn’t a thing. Anyway, I am always, ALWAYS a cheery person when talking to customer service workers, I use my manners, don’t make things difficult, compliment them and try to make their day a little better. Treat others how you wanna be treated, right?

Being friendly doesn’t always work.

99 percent of workers are pretty happy with this, and reciprocate well. Everybody wins. But on occasion I’ll come across someone who only half pays attention, requires me repeating an order, or is super standoffish,. It’s pretty obvious they don’t want to be there.

He knows his revenge is super petty.

I’m still always nice, and make sure I treat them like everyone else, perhaps a little stoic as to not waste energy where it’s not worth it. However when I come across one of these people, I will always take extra napkins, bamboo cutlery, chopsticks, ketchup packs, or use more chicken salt than I would normally. Not excessively, but I’ll grab four napkins instead of one and keep the spares in the car. It’s my ultimate “Yeah, take that! Meanie!” revenge that makes me feel stupidly petty and satisfied. Your crappy attitude just cost your business 1.5 cents, Karen. How does that make you feel!?

As long as he realizes his revenge isn’t really hurting anyone, then it’s effective since he feels better. If it hurts anyone at all, it would be the business owner, not the employee he’s actually talking to.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this story.

Sometimes being petty is about making yourself feel better not about any real consequences.

