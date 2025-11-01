November 1, 2025 at 1:35 am

Customer Pays For Expensive Phone With $5 Bills, So The Employee Calls A Manger Over To Help Count The Cash

by Jayne Elliott

multiple $5 bills on wooden surface

Shutterstock/Reddit

When most people make an expensive purchase, like a new phone, they pay with a card, but would you ever consider paying with cash?

In this story, one person encounters a customer who makes a surprisingly large purchase with $5 bills.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

“Is it cool if I pay in $5 bills?”

This happened over a year ago but it’ll always be a story I’ll remember – nothing too crazy but definitely something out of the ordinary.

I work at a fruit stand that sells products that usually cost at or above $1k.

I asked this man and his girlfriend what they needed help with that day, and they said they wanted two unlocked fruitPhone seven pluses, which cost after tax, well over $2k.

I said sure thing, brought the two phones out, and this is how it turned out:

That is a lot of cash!

Customer (Cx): “is it cool if I pay in five dollar bills?”

Me, thinking he’s joking: “yeah sure thing”

Cx: “ok cool”

At this point Cx asks his girlfriend to open the backpack she’s wearing and pulls out about 20 stacks of $5 bills

It took a long time to count.

Cx: “Do you guys have like a cash counting machine or something?”

Me: “technically yeah but for this I have to count everything manually… and I’m gonna need a manager for this, this might take a while”

Cx: “yeah sure no prob”

Literally ten minutes later me and my manager are done counting, double counting, and triple counting the cash, and then I send the customer and his girlfriend on their way.

The entire time I was on closing duties that evening, me and my manager were talking about what he did for a living and how someone could carry literally thousands of dollars in five dollar bills around.

Paying in $5 bills is certainly interesting. At least they didn’t pay in pennies.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is such a sweet thing to do!

Screenshot 2025 09 29 at 10.36.36 PM Customer Pays For Expensive Phone With $5 Bills, So The Employee Calls A Manger Over To Help Count The Cash

That’s a lot of cash!

Screenshot 2025 09 29 at 10.37.14 PM Customer Pays For Expensive Phone With $5 Bills, So The Employee Calls A Manger Over To Help Count The Cash

Here’s a good guess at why they had so many $5 bills.

Screenshot 2025 09 29 at 10.37.42 PM Customer Pays For Expensive Phone With $5 Bills, So The Employee Calls A Manger Over To Help Count The Cash

This could be another reason for the $5 bills.

Screenshot 2025 09 29 at 10.38.59 PM Customer Pays For Expensive Phone With $5 Bills, So The Employee Calls A Manger Over To Help Count The Cash

Someone who worked at the same store had another customer pay cash.

Screenshot 2025 09 29 at 10.38.03 PM Customer Pays For Expensive Phone With $5 Bills, So The Employee Calls A Manger Over To Help Count The Cash

Paying in cash can be really inconvenient.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter