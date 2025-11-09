Customer Service Worker Gets A Wrong Number And Refuses To Accept Reality, So They Get Stuck In A Futile Cycle Of Debate

Some egos just can’t accept being wrong. They either go into denial or try to lie their way out of it.

Sally’s Beauty Supplies At my current job I am a receptionist for a group of car dealerships. As such, I get to deal with all of the wrong numbers. Usually people are understanding when you explain, but on occasion – like this featured call from just a little while ago today – they double down and insist they have the right number.

The phone rings. I pick up and greet the caller with our scripted greeting. Enter Beauty Supplies Lady (BSL). Me: Thank you for calling [city] [dealership]. This is [my name] speaking. How may I direct your call? BSL: Sally’s beauty supplies, $28.57. Me: I’m sorry, could you repeat that? BSL: I have a charge for Sally’s beauty supplies for $28.57 that you need to cancel for me. It’s listed as a beauty product. Me: I’m sorry ma’am, you must have the wrong number, this is [city] [dealership]. We are a car dealership. BSL: No. This is 123-456-7890, isn’t it? I need you to remove this charge for $28.57, I can’t afford it. Me: No, ma’am, that’s not our number. BSL: Well that’s the number I called so please cancel the charge for me. The number that she’s giving me is absolutely nothing like our number. Different area code, not a single digit in the same place. It’s not even a matter of shifting the numbers over by one on the keypad.

I have no idea how this lady got us if she even attempted to call the number she claims to have called. I take a deep breath and brace for impact, as she’s already starting to get huffy with me. Me: I’m sorry ma’am, our number is actually 098-765-4321. We’re… BSL: But I dialed 123-456-7890.

Me: No, ma’am, you didn’t. This is a car dealership. I can’t help you. BSL: Well then I’ll call back later when someone more competent is on the phone. CLICK. Cue huge sigh of relief mixed with slow-burning rage that she managed to get the last word while still being oh so wrong.

