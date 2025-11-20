Customer Support Employee Dealt With Rude Customers All Day, So He Found A Secret Way To Get Back At Them Without Getting Caught

Entitled customers can truly push your buttons.

But this man also pushes a button whenever he encounters rude customers.

Whenever he dealt with rude and entitled customers day after day, he would quietly put them back on the queue.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Be nice to customer and tech support people! I used to work for a major satellite provider. I hated that job because they had the most toxic environment you can imagine. When I worked there, they had a 60% turnover rate within the first year of employment. People would call me up and say just the dumbest stuff ever, which made for great conversations at home.

This man would encounter super entitled customers.

Occasionally, you’d get the super entitled customers whose time you’re wasting. And they’re way too damned important to talk to the likes of you and me. I discovered a button on my computer screen that would put them back into the call queue.

Here’s how conversations often go…

Me: “Thanks for calling P.O.S. Company, I’m operator 123. How can I help you today?” Them: “Your crappy service is out again! I’m tired of you guys constantly trying to charge me to fix my equipment, and I want answers now!” Me: “Sure, I’d be happy to help. Can you please tell me a little bit about your issue?” Them: “The TV won’t play, the service is too damn expensive, and I hate you for existing!”

He would put them back into the call queue.

Me: “Okay, no problem. I’m super happy to help with this issue. Let me put you on the briefest of holds while I review your records.” Crappy jazz plays. “Thanks for calling Company XYZ. Your call is very important to us and will be answered in the order received.”

So, he reminds customers to be more polite when speaking to agents.

Moral of the story: The poor bastard you’re screaming at over the phone because your whatever won’t work could care less. And if everyone had a “screw you” button, there would be fewer rude jerks. Either way, I’m sure I annoyed some people. I’m sure I don’t care. I still giggle at what I imagine was their confusion and then super angry disgust when they ended up back in the call queue.

Never underestimate the power of customer support agents.

