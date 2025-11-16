Customer Was Browsing Plants At ACE Hardware, But Another Customer Insisted He Worked There And Wouldn’t Take No For An Answer

Some people just can’t shop without starting a little drama.

When a man was browsing plants at ACE Hardware, another customer decided he must work there.

But when the other customer refused to take no for an answer, a simple mix-up turned into an uncomfortable staring contest.

Read on for the full story.

Why would I lie? Yesterday, I went to ACE Hardware during the day with a buddy. Got separated from him, so I started to look around for him in the garden center (Florida, so the plants are still out). If you’ve ever been to ACE, you know the employees wear bright red vests.

He on, the other hand, was wearing something vastly different.

I myself was in a beige knit hat, black leggings, and a black raincoat.

But that didn’t spare him from an unwanted interruption.

As I’m looking around for him—and looking at plants as I go—I hear this: Middle-Aged WW: cough! “Do you work here?!” Me: “Nope.”

Most normal people would walk away by this point, but not this woman.

WW: “Well, I saw someone who looked like you wearing a puffy coat out front, working.” stares at me Me: “Nope, I don’t work here.” WW: “Well, you LOOK like you know where you’re going!” stares harder

He tries to awkwardly fill the silence.

Me: “…I come here a lot.” WW: “Well, I come here a lot too!” Me: …walks away.

He knows for a fact that this lady doesn’t know what she’s talking about.

It is of note that there is no one that looks like me that works there. I know this because, for work, I have to frequent nurseries a ton and am on a first-name basis with the majority of the staff in the local nurseries. I go multiple times a week, so I know—there’s no one who looks like me.

There would be absolutely no benefit of this shopper lying about this.

What did Reddit have to say?

This lady’s logic isn’t quite adding up.

If she really came there that often, she should know how to find the thing herself.

This user seriously doubts this rude customer’s story.

Why do some people act like they’re trying to constantly catch other people in a lie?

In the end, he just had to walk away.

No amount of logic or reason was getting through to this woman.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.