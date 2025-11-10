Daughter Found Out Mom Transferred $500 From Her College Refund Into Her Own Account, But When She Yelled And Demanded It Back, Her Mom Said She Should Have Asked Nicely

It’s one thing for parents to help manage your money, but another when they start taking it without asking.

So, what would you do if you checked your account and realized your mom quietly transferred $500 to herself without even checking with you first?

Would you calmly ask her about it? Or would you scream at her and demand it back?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this situation and gets so upset that she resorts to the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for yelling at my mom after she removed my college refund from my bank account? I (21F) moved back home with my parents after being diagnosed with cancer last year (in remission now). I decided to stay home to attend community college since I don’t have enough money saved to move back to university. This month, I finally got my college refund disbursed. I was planning to use my refund to catch up on my student loans from the previous university I attended, since my cancer treatment deferment was ending soon. Two days after I received my refund, I went to check how much money I could use for my loan.

She was so angry that she woke her mom up to ask about it.

I noticed that $500 from my account was missing and transferred to my mom’s bank account. (I have a joint bank account with my mom since it was made when I was a minor; I didn’t mind her having access since she said it was a good idea for her to see my account for emergencies.) I was confused and woke my mom up in the middle of the night to ask her why she removed $500 from my account. She said that she removed it because she thought it was a “final computation” or an extra refund from another class from my old university that my dad helped pay for. I was extremely confused because my dad let me use his card, so why would she think that a refund would go back into my bank account?

It did not end well.

Then, when I kept asking for an explanation, she said “I thought you would’ve noticed that your money is gone because I saw that you spent $5 at this store and $20 at another store, don’t you check your money before you buy anything?” She also said, “I told your dad that I removed the $500 from your account because I thought it was an extra refund from your class.” I ended up yelling at her to put the money back in my account, saying that she couldn’t just remove it without saying or clarifying anything first, and wouldn’t stop until she gave me the money back.

The next morning, her mother turned it around on her.

Even then, I just kept yelling at her out of frustration. I couldn’t understand why she thought she could remove it. The bank statement says that my refund came from my community college, not from the other university I attended. I was just so mad because she spent two days relying on me to find out by checking my phone to see how much money I had. The second she saw me the next morning, she started yelling at me for waking her up just for a “small amount of money” and that I “should’ve asked her nicely” for her to give my money back. AITA?

Wow! It doesn’t sound like anyone is completely innocent here.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about this situation.

She could’ve shown more respect, even though her mother did cross the line. Sheesh.

