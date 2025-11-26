Daughter Secretly Married Her Fiancée Despite Her Parents’ Accusations That She Was After Family Money, And Now They’re Trying To Cut Her Out Of The Inheritance

Some people just can’t accept that love doesn’t always look the way they think it should.

Imagine hearing that your parents planned to offer your fiancé cash to walk away, because they’re convinced your partner is using you for money.

What would you do? Would you listen to their advice? Or would you continue to stand up for your partner because they make you happier than you’ve ever been?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this predicament and chooses love.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITAH for ignoring my parents’ advice about my fiancé? My fiance (40F) and I (40F) have been together for four years. This is the longest and best relationship I’ve ever been in, and I’m really happy. My fiancé is legally disabled and works part-time. When we met, she was on unemployment pending her disability trial. For about four months, I was paying for everything. Rent and utilities were all mine, although we split the grocery bill at the time. I’m a teacher. Together, we’re lower middle class. For the last year, we split everything about 60/40. My immediate and extended family are all upper-middle-class. Money is a big deal to them. They also hate that I’m *** because I’ll never have a “legitimate child” (whatever that means). So, the problem is that my parents are convinced my fiancé is only with me for their money. They claim my fiancé has seen what kind of life they have and that’s the only reason she’s staying with me.

Now, her father wants to take it a step further.

My dad especially thinks I’m ruining my life, I’m blind not to see it, and he still wants me to find a husband. I asked him to be specific about his claims, and he says it’s just a vibe he gets and to trust his years of experience. By the way, my fiancé has not once asked me for money in four years. I was the one pushing for marriage. Last weekend, my dad told me he’s going to offer my fiancé money to go away. I told him to do it. Now the family has taken sides and my dad says he’s going to get lawyers involved to make sure my fiancé never gets any “family money.” Here’s where I might be in the wrong: My fiancé and I got married in secret months ago and haven’t told anyone on my side except my sister. I’ve completely ignored their concerns. But their money isn’t my money, right? It shouldn’t matter? I don’t know. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why they each feel as they do, but she is a grown woman.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about all this.

This person thinks the parents are biased.

According to this reader, she’s old enough to make her own choices.

For this person, it’s all about blocking them.

Here’s someone who finds humor in the whole thing.

Her parents need to back off. She’s happy and doing great, so there’s no need to worry.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.