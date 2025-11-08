Daughter Told Her Mom She Was Invited To Her Boyfriend’s Family Thanksgiving, But Her Mom Took It Personally

Sometimes, the hardest part of growing up is realizing your parents don’t see you as an adult yet.

AITA for telling my mom I got invited to my boyfriend’s family Thanksgiving? I (23F) got invited to my boyfriend’s (22M) family Thanksgiving. We have been together for 1 year, and he’s met my parents twice. A few weeks ago, my mom offered to visit me for Thanksgiving, but also said it was fine if I had plans with friends. I told her I wasn’t sure yet, and we never officially made plans together.

Earlier this week, I was on the phone with my mom, catching up. She asked me if I had made any decisions about Thanksgiving yet. I told her that my boyfriend invited me to his family’s Thanksgiving dinner (I never said I accepted the invite). She got really upset and started saying I was sneaky and deceptive and claiming that I knew all along that I was going to hang out with him or that I was just waiting to get an invite from him. She accused me of not making plans with her because of this. She also insinuated that this decision meant I would not be coming home for Christmas. I told her that’s not true, I fully intend to come home.

She asked when I found out about the invite, and I said a few days before this call. Then she asked if I had anything to say. And I just said that I was sorry I didn’t tell her sooner. I didn’t know what else to say. She said she didn’t have anything more to say to me, and we ended the call. The next two days, we had no contact with each other. Then, I woke up to an email saying she was really hurt and upset with my decision about Thanksgiving.

She made several comments about my high school social life (comparing me to friends who would ditch me for plans with others and saying I was no better than them now) and several criticizing comments about my boyfriend’s character, calling him a slacker and a grifter. In the second part of the email, she threatened to come across the country and take my car away (she bought it for me to have at school). She then proposed to ship her old car to me on the condition that I don’t leave my town with it (to prevent me from driving to see him). It’s been 5 days, and we still haven’t talked. AITA?

