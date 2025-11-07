Deputy Sheriff’s Girlfriend Got Into A Minor Hit-And-Run Incident, But She Decided To Wait Ten Hours To File A Report In A Different County

Not all rules can be bent for convenience.

This Deputy Sheriff takes his job and jurisdiction seriously.

When his girlfriend got into a minor hit-and-run, she thought she could handle things her own way.

What she didn’t realize was that her plan didn’t exactly follow police procedure.

I don’t work there lady! I work as a Deputy Sheriff in the county where I live. My girlfriend works in a city about 20 miles from there in a neighboring county. She comes home from work with a terrible ding on the rear bumper of her Jeep. She proceeds to tell me how she was parked at the pump while she was paying for gas.

The story I hear is that she watched a guy rear-end her and drive off. All of this happens around 7:30 a.m. as she is on her way to work. So she arrives home around 5:00 p.m. And starts telling me all about what had happened that morning.

I asked her what department ended up taking her report. As I’m somewhat unfamiliar with the area where she works. Turns out she decided she would wait until she got home to file an official police report with me. Nearly 10 hours after the fact, in a different county, where I don’t work.

Car accidents should be reported right away.

