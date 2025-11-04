Disabled Woman Once Let A Neighbor Use Her Parking Spot, But She Refuses To Let A Different Neighbor Park There

Imagine being disabled and having a really convenient parking spot. Would you ever be willing to let a neighbor use this spot if they had a medical issue?

For the woman in this story, it depends on who’s asking!

As the classic saying goes, play stupid games…

Win stupid prizes!

Read on, and check out what went down!

WIBTA for not letting a neighbor use my parking spot? “My apartment complex has assigned parking spaces and mine is right near the entrance. This is perfect because I’m disabled. Last year I let a neighbor borrow my spot for a few months because her daughter broke her leg.

She was doing a good deed…

Her spot was only 5 spaces down from mine so unless I was having a very bad day, I could walk it fairly easily. We just had to let the complex manager know what was going on so there was no ticketing or towing. Another one of my neighbors is going in for a C-section in 2 weeks and wants to borrow my spot. This problem is that her spot is across the lot and would be hard for me to walk.

But that’s not the only reason she’s hesitant to let her use her spot.

Plus she’s been rude to everyone.

She’s told me that I am not disabled, I’m lazy. She yelled at my husband for ‘stinking up the entire building’ when he was taking the cat litter to the trash. I’ve asked other neighbors and they said they can’t smell anything. I have litter robots so it scoops automatically and we take the litter outside every other day.

Her neighbor pointed out the other time she let someone borrow her spot.

She says that since I traded spots before, I should again. Both instances were valid medical issues but I like the first and I don’t like her. Plus, I couldn’t easily get to her spot on good or bad days.”

The circumstances are completely different.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader said they’re NTA.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

If you’re rude to someone, don’t expect them to do you a favor!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.