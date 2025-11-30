Dog Owner Thought Throwing The Waste In Someone Else’s Trash Was No Big Deal, So She Was Shocked When The Neighbor Yelled At Her

Everyone likes to think they’re being a good neighbor until their “harmless” actions rub someone the wrong way.

When this dog owner ran out of poop bags and improvised, she assumed no one would care.

But her quick fix ended up crossing a line that most people consider basic courtesy.

Read on for the full story!

AITA dog poop bag in trash before pickup My dog loves long walks and double-pooped on me when I hadn’t realized I only had one bag remaining when I left the house, and no one was around for me to ask for an extra bag.

I was cutting it close to my shift time, but I figured I would be angry if someone left dog poop in my yard and made sure to take time to drive back over to the yard that was over a mile away to pick it up before work. Totally get that part is 100% my bad and poor planning.

My issue is that it was literally the morning of trash pickup. I confirmed no one had come yet and their bin on the street was full, and added the properly tied, normal dog waste bag to the top of the bin.

Obviously, the homeowner wasn’t happy.

The neighbor then came out and yelled at me, specifically about never putting anything in their trash bin again. I get that is an acceptable perspective, but, man, it makes me annoyed and feels ridiculous. It’s so petty, I have to ask the internet. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

This commenter doesn’t think this irresponsible dog walker should be the one annoyed here.

This behavior really wasn’t fair to the person who owned the trash bin.

This can never happen again if this person wants to be considered a responsible dog owner.

Next time, this dog owner might want to carry an extra bag and a little more awareness.

