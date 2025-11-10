Dog Sitter Tried To Follow Her Sister’s Confusing Feeding Rules, So The Picky Dog Went On A Hunger Strike Until He Got His Way

Sometimes the biggest challenges in pet-sitting come from the owners, not the pets.

When this woman obeyed her sister’s instructions to the letter, she discovered that her sister left out a very important detail that left one golden retriever going on a 36-hour hunger strike.

Read on for the full story!

Don’t feed the dog human food I was house-sitting for my sister for a weekend while she and her husband went on a trip. They have a big, spoiled golden retriever who’s super sweet but incredibly picky with his food.

This dog sitter received very strict instructions.

Before leaving, she gave me a long list of instructions, including not feeding him any human food because she’s trying to train him better. The first night, I give him his kibble. He sniffs it, looks at me like I’m stupid, and walks off. Barely ate all night.

This dog wasn’t going to eat just anything.

Next morning, same thing. Hardly touching his bowl. By lunch the second day, I call my sister just to check. She said he’ll eat when he’s hungry. Just stick to the plan. No human food.

So the hunger strike continued.

He went almost 36 hours without eating.

Finally, it became clear there had been a huge misunderstanding.

When I tell my sister, she replied, “OMG, why didn’t you give him chicken? He only eats if you mix in shredded chicken!” I reminded her of her own rule: no human food.

She was annoyed, but also admitted that she should’ve said chicken’s the exception. Dog got his chicken. Lesson learned.

Even following the rules can land you in trouble with particular pet owners.

What did Reddit think?

Kinda seems like the dog is the one calling the shots around that place.

This may have encouraged the dog to be even pickier!

Her instruction list really left a lot to be desired.

What dog wouldn’t prefer tasty human food over kibble?

At least these two sorted out their misunderstanding before this pupper went any longer without eating.

Never trust vague pet-sitting instructions.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.