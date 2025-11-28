Driver Was Attacked In A Road Rage Incident As A Teen, So When He Saw His Attacker Years Later Working At A Gas Station, He Gave Him A Subtle Form Of Payback

Life has a funny way of bringing old faces back when you least expect it.

Years after a brutal road rage attack, one man came face-to-face with one of his attackers in the most unexpected place.

Only this time, he was the one holding all the power.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Slow and sweet There was just a post on a Facebook feed asking if anyone remembered being fueled up, windscreen cleaned, and oil topped as a normal part of visiting a gas station. It died out in the early sixties. While such “full service” was unusual in my state, having someone handle the bowser and put gas in your car was common in past years.

One day, he could help but think back on an old memory.

Thus, a memory was triggered. As a new driver, I was attacked by a pair of jerks in a vicious road rage incident and was left bashed and bleeding at the side of the road. A few years later, I was getting gas at a local filling station and had a bowser boy pump my fuel.

He didn’t expect to recognize this guy, though.

This “boy” was decades older than me, very embarrassed, and meekly polite. It seemed that he was newly out of prison and had been given this job as charity. The embarrassment? I recognized him. He recognized me. He was the main jerk that had bashed me.

He didn’t react the way one would expect.

In the process of the top-up, the cost came to about $4.96. When I paid him with $5, I said, “Keep the change.” He blushed. Revenge is a dish best served cold, and this was subtly sweet.

What a story.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter also thinks back fondly on full-service gas station trips.

Turns out, gas stations like this were around for longer than the author of this story remembered.

Sometimes the best way to get revenge is to surprise the other person decades later.

This road rager learned that your actions always have a way of catching up to you, even years later.

Karma doesn’t always need a big dramatic scene to land perfectly.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.