Employee Followed The No-Phone Policy Exactly, So Their Boss Got Mad When They Couldn’t Answer Her Phone Calls

Rules are rules — until they inconvenience the people who make them.

So when this worker locked their phone away like their boss mandated, their boss quickly realized she hadn’t thought things through when her employee couldn’t answer her calls.

Needless to say, the policy didn’t last long after that.

Read on for the full story!

My manager wanted no phones until she needed mine A new policy was implemented at my workplace where no personal phones would be allowed during work hours (on silent and out of sight), and I made sure to follow the rules. I turned off my phone, locked it in my locker before every shift, and went about my day.

Of course, the boss wasn’t happy with even blind obedience.

This continued until a few days later when my manager pulled me aside, annoyed as heck, and asked why I didn’t answer her call. She said she needed to check something urgently with me.

They remind her of the policy, but she still expected her employee to read her mind.

I just told her I was following the phone policy. My phone had been put away, just like we were told to do. She didn’t like that response. She tried to say I should have used “judgment” and answered if it was from her. But I wasn’t about to get written up for breaking a policy she had just finished enforcing.

After that day, the boss started reconsidering the rule.

Funny thing is, after that, the “no phones” policy suddenly got very quiet. No more lectures. No more reminders. Pretty sure I wasn’t the only one who let a few of her calls go to voicemail that week.

Maybe she should have thought a little harder before making the rule in the first place!

What did Reddit think?

Cold hard reality often puts a damper on boss’ ill-advised policies.

No one likes to feel like their employer doesn’t trust them.

Maybe it’s time to issue employees a separate work phone.

Turns out, employees often need their phones during work hours.

Funny how quickly things clear up when the boss needs a favor!

