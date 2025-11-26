Employee Was Denied A Raise And Promotion Multiple Times Even Though He Overworked For Years, So He Quit Mid-Meeting And Left His Company In Chaos

Hard work and loyalty should be valued and rewarded.

This man was a key player at a major digital agency, handling critical systems for top clients.

Despite years of dedication and constant overwork, his requests for a pay raise and promotion were always denied.

So he finally reached his breaking point and decided to make a bold move that changed everything.

I resigned during a meeting with a huge client Some years ago, I worked at a digital agency that was actually a big player in the national scene. It was me who was responsible for maintenance and availability for some software used by our core clients. I also ran the team who did the same for other clients. Year after year, I got denied raises or got a pay rise that was just laughable. I asked so many times for a partner or sidekick as I was drowning in work.

They didn’t feel the need, as I was still able to keep it running. While I was simultaneously running myself into the ground. Here comes the 6-month performance review. And yet again I voiced my concerns about my well-being and financial situation. Once again, I was denied anything.

Unbeknownst to them, I was offered a position at a competitor granting me better pay and better workloads. After the performance review, we had an in-person meeting with the second-biggest client for contract renewals. As I was responsible for maintenance, I was also included to give input on SLA conditions and pricing. During that meeting, I was rereading the offer, which my manager saw. I emailed the competitor to say I accepted their offer. I got the contract in my email within 5 minutes and digitally signed it within 10.

I mailed HR, my manager, and some execs my resignation. Fun fact: all the execs I mailed were also in the meeting. It didn’t take long for faces to turn red with anger, and they paused the meeting. I got pulled aside and was questioned about what the hell I was doing. I explained my side of the story and was met with utter disbelief.

My manager and HR got chewed out. I got better pay and better working conditions at the competitor. The client renewed their contracts that year, but left the year after because of inadequate maintenance. And the company not being able to meet the 99.999% uptime SLA. Career is popping off. My old employer is downscaling business because of a “harsh market.”

Never underestimate an overworked employee with better options.

