Employee Was Scolded By His Boss For Getting A Mohawk Hairstyle, So He Showed Up Bald The Next Day

Some people try too hard to control others’ choices.

If your boss didn’t like your haircut, would you ignore them or get it cut again?

An employee in the late 1950s liked expressing himself through his hair.

His boss scolded him for getting a mohawk, so he decided to change his hairstyle.

The boss didn’t like that either.

Don’t like my Mohawk? Ok. This is a story I’ve been told about my mother’s ex-boyfriend since I was a kid. I’m not sure if it happened before, during, or after they dated, but it was sometime in the late 50s or early 60s. I’ll make up names.

Eddie got a mohawk haircut, and his boss didn’t like it.

Eddie (the Ex) got a mohawk haircut and showed up to work. Bill (the boss) was livid. After all, that’s counterculture and simply wasn’t done. “I don’t ever want to see you with that stupid mohawk.”

So Eddie decided to cut all his hair… and his boss? He didn’t like it either.

So Eddie went completely bald, which was even more counterculture. Bill said, “What did you do a stupid thing like that for?” My mental picture was Eddie looking at his boss like, “Make up your mind! What did you want me to do?” Now it’s just… ellipses. I don’t understand.

Seriously, what DID his boss want him to do?

