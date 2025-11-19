Employee Was Told He Couldn’t Use His Own Computer Equipment At Work, So He Followed The Rules Even Though It Meant Slowing Down His Productivity

Sometimes, strict company policies end up hurting the company more than helping it.

Would you comply with company policies even if you knew it was going to tank your productivity?

This employee had always used his own computer equipment to improve his workflow.

But management suddenly decided to enforce a new rule, saying he couldn’t use his home equipment in the office.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

No home equipment? No problem! I work for an agency. Ever since I started 8 years ago, I’ve always had my own computer equipment like keyboards, mice, etc. And no one has questioned it, not even IT.

This man brought his home office equipment to his new office.

I get moved to a new small shared office. I bring in an extra monitor from home so that I have three monitors. Then, I get to work. I receive a call after they “investigate” my office saying it’s against policy to use home equipment despite me having done so previously and IT being aware of it.

He unplugged them all after saying it’s against company policy.

Immediately, I make a list of all the stuff I’m using that the company should then provide for me. This includes headphones, a docking station, and a monitor for working at home. I unplug my monitors, mousepad, keyboard, and mouse, and I plug back in the company’s hardware, which slows down my work output drastically.

They got what they wished for.

I then take the monitor they gave me and plug it in to replace the monitors I had to take down. I look at them with a crap-eating grin when management comes to check if I complied. Well, you get what you wish for. And now, since my work output has dropped, they’re forced to re-balance the workload.

They chose compliance over efficiency.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

If policy is more important than productivity, then so be it.

