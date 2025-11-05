Entitled Customer Threatened A Retail Manager Over A Towed Car, So The Customer Ended Up Leaving Without His Vehicle Or His Dignity

Some customers think that yelling loudly enough can undo their own silly mistakes.

I don’t work for the complex. Your car was taken off property. Now you’re being taken off property. To set the stage, I work for a shop within a much larger shopping district. Our block of shops has a loading bay behind it, which I personally rarely use for anything other than clocking in and out.

Occasionally, people try to park here, despite the fact that there is signage specifically telling them not to do so. Our lots are often packed, and they think they can get away with it. I never complain, but the strip’s security will tow them in a heartbeat if they see it. The local tow company probably makes a fortune from it. I’m exiting for the night, and a guy sees me walking out of one of the back doors. We’ll call him Entitled Local.

EL: “Hey, where the **** is my car?” ME: “If you can’t find your car, security can check the lot for you.” EL: “No, I parked it here, man! Where the **** is it?” ME: “If you parked it here, security might have towed it.”

EL: “You towed my car?” ME: “No, but security might have?” EL: “Don’t pull that ****, I know you work here. I want to talk to a manager.”

ME: “I’m the manager on duty at my store, but I do not work for the district. If you want, I can—” EL: “I’ve been coming here for years, and they’ve never touched my car! This is unacceptable, I expect you to have it returned immediately.” ME: “I can’t untow your car, man.”

At this point, he became more and more angry — swearing, insulting me, and escalating it to the point of threatening to kick my ***. As luck would have it, a guard was walking through our lot, so I waved him down. EL begins to smile, thinking he’s finally escalated the problem to somebody else who can return his vehicle. Nope. Let’s say Security Guard is SG.

SG: “How’s it going?” ME: “Hey, this is the guy whose car you towed earlier. He’s threatening to kick my *** because of it. I want him trespassed off property.” End of the day, the idiot is taken off property by a handful of security guards as he swears and spits. Not only did we do nothing about his car being towed — he was permanently banned from returning.

