Entitled Parent Asks Teacher To Go Way Beyond What She Is Responsible For

Teachers work hard to provide a good education to the children in their care, but sometimes parents expect them to go way above and beyond.

This TikToker is also a teacher, and you won’t believe what the parents of one student expected her to do.

The video begins with the teacher in her car, and she says, “Okay, so I have a good one today. Yesterday, a parent asked me for a class list so they can invite all the kids to a birthday party, and I’m invited too. Very nice.”

So far, so good.

She continues, “Today, the stack of invitations came. So I was like, I guess I’ll just put these in the mailboxes later. So, no problem, we are outside all day, and for the last 20 minutes of the day, I was going to do it. I was going to stuff the invitations in the envelopes, because they weren’t stuffed, and then put them in the mailboxes.”

Why on Earth would the teacher need to stuff these envelopes? That is way out of line, but wait…It gets worse.

Listen to what happened next, “I opened them up, only the first invitation was written on. None of the rest. And that parent messaged me during the day with the information, and I thought that was for me because I was invited. No, I was expected to write all the invitations.”

I can’t believe any parent would have the audacity to ask this, much less just expect it.

She finishes up the story by saying, “No. I responded, ‘I can’t write all these invitations out.’ And I sent them home with the class list. Nope, not what I can do.”

Do these parents think that she is just sitting around all day with nothing but free time?

Some people are so entitled.

The commenters are fully in support of the teacher

At this point, I wouldn't be surprised if this commenter was right.

I can't believe the parent even asked this.

This teacher knows her struggles.



She is a teacher.

NOT a personal assistant!

