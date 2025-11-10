Entrepreneur Got Tired Of Fixing His Business Partner’s Mistakes For Years, So Now He’s Thinking About Ending Both Their Partnership And Friendship

Working with friends can blur the line between friendship and a professional relationship.

This man has run a business with his longtime friend for years.

However, he constantly cleans up after his friend’s careless mistakes.

Now, the stress is affecting his mental health and marriage, so he’s thinking about ending their business partnership.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for getting fed up with my business partner who’s suddenly trying to “organize” everything after years of being careless? I (32M) have been working with my business partner (33M) for about 10 years. He’s also a close friend, We started our business together 4 years ago.

The problem is that he is extremely irritating. In fact, most people can’t stand him. But deep down, he is not a terrible person. He’s always been careless. So I’ve had to redo almost everything at work from A to Z without complaining much.

I recently got married and have more responsibilities now. So I can’t stay at the shop all the time. But I still have to double-check everything he does. Because he could mess things up and cause us problems out of nowhere at any time.

A few months after my marriage, he suddenly decided we needed a full accounting system. Although he never asked me about the money at all (as I am the one who always has the money on hand). He uses the system to record what we buy, what we sell, and the expenses. But he doesn’t include the exact cash we have on us. It’s not hard to do it on an Excel sheet that I can’t see.

In the past 4 years, never once has the cash been short by even a single dollar. And I’ve never taken a penny without him knowing. We used to work with paper and pen for the calculations. Since the system started, he’s been constantly asking about every tiny detail. And he asks about them at the worst possible time. Like, he would be working on the system rather than doing something we actually need to do right now that would bring us more money.

He also asks about things that I’ve already explained to him. Whenever he is away, I handle the shop myself and everything runs smoothly, and my mood is great. But the moment he walks in, within five minutes, he somehow creates a dozen problems. And completely drains my energy.

I have severe overthinking and OCD, so this hits hard. And it keeps me worried for days, and he knows it. Lately, I’ve started treating him harshly. Part of me wants to push things further and just end our partnership and friendship altogether. AITA for feeling this way?

Often, friendship and business cannot coexist.

