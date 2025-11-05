Expectant Mother Told Her Family What Name She Was Thinking About Giving Her Baby, But Her Brother’s Girlfriend Insisted She Had To Pick A Different One

Baby names often spark debates, especially when family members feel invested in the decision.

For one woman, the drama started when she happened to choose a baby name that was similar to her brother’s teenage girlfriend’s name.

So when the girlfriend objected and made a scene, things got ugly fast.

Read on for the full story!

I don’t want to change my daughter’s name. I (25F) and my husband (27M) are expecting our first child. Just like all expecting parents, we are throwing around baby names. We recently found out it was a girl and really like Kate.

But not everyone was a fan of this name choice.

Here’s where the problem comes in. We had family dinner at my parents’ house this past weekend and my brother’s (James, 16) girlfriend (Kaitlyn, 15) joined us. My mom asked if we had decided on a name, and we told her we were thinking Kate. Kaitlyn spoke up and told us we couldn’t do that as it was “too close to her name.” I laughed because she couldn’t have been serious, but she was.

It was clear Kaitlyn was living in a different reality than the rest of them.

She got mad at the laughing and said, “When James and I get married, I don’t want to be Aunt Kaitlyn to a Kate. Some people even call me Kate.” I told her that as much as we want high school relationships to work, sometimes they don’t. I said I get that she doesn’t like it, but I’m not going to judge the name of my baby on the “what if” of her marrying my brother.

Kaitlyn didn’t like this answer one bit.

She then began to cry and say that we didn’t accept her. My mom tried to diffuse the situation, saying that she was at our family dinner so of course we do. But Kaitlyn then said that the only way she’d believe that is if I named my baby something else.

But when her brother started ganging up on her too, she lost it.

I again refused, and my brother jumped in with, “She’s not even born yet, OP. Just pick a different name.” I admit I did get a little mad and hormonal and told them, “I’m not picking a six-month child relationship over the name of my kid. It’s not going to last.” My mom told me to leave the room because the girl was in hysterics.

Her mother was quick to scold her after the whole thing.

After she went home, my mom told me she knew where I was coming from but Kaitlyn was just a teenager. My brother has also refused to talk to me since then. I get that I got mad at a girl 10 years younger, but shouldn’t I be able to name my kid what I want? My husband thinks maybe we should name her something else, but I still really love it. AITA?

At the end of the day, it’s her child and not anyone else’s.

What did Reddit think?

Like it or not, similar names are all too common.

This commenter seems to agree that her brother’s teenage fling won’t be around much longer.

Why didn’t the dramatic teenager have to leave the room?

She was right, but was this really the best way to go about this?

Protecting her baby name was more important than keeping the peace.

