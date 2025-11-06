Family Dollar Customer Is Mistaken For A Worker Because He Is Looking For Something In The Store, But After He And The Other Customer Realize, They Laugh About It
by Ashley Ashbee
If you’ve ever worn a solid color t-shirt in a store, you have been at risk for someone assuming you work there.
Because obviously typically only retail workers wear solid color t-shirts… See what led to this funny, cute exchange.
Mistaken for Family Dollar Employee
I was at Family Dollar yesterday, dressed in a light blue shirt with dark blue dress slacks looking for winter gloves because freezers are cold.
As I am searching through the clearance section, I hear “excuse me”, so I step to the side thinking someone wanted to look at the shelf.
And so the confusion began.
I hear “excuse me” again, this time I turn around and this older lady asked “Do you have crushed Oreos?”
Cue confused look on my face and I say the famous line…
“I don’t work here.”
Then it all starts making sense.
She laughs, says I’m sorry, I thought you worked here since you were straightening the shelf.
Plot twist, I wasn’t straightening any shelves.
My short self can’t see the back so I was reaching trying to feel for gloves.
Here is what folks are saying.
I bet they are pricey.
I know, right?!
LOL I wonder what they are thinking.
Not the worst interaction with a customer.
If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · annoying customer, awkward, entitled, family dollar, i don't work here lady, picture, reddit, retail, top
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.