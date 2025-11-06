November 6, 2025 at 1:35 am

Family Dollar Customer Is Mistaken For A Worker Because He Is Looking For Something In The Store, But After He And The Other Customer Realize, They Laugh About It

by Ashley Ashbee

If you’ve ever worn a solid color t-shirt in a store, you have been at risk for someone assuming you work there.

Because obviously typically only retail workers wear solid color t-shirts… See what led to this funny, cute exchange.

Mistaken for Family Dollar Employee

I was at Family Dollar yesterday, dressed in a light blue shirt with dark blue dress slacks looking for winter gloves because freezers are cold.

As I am searching through the clearance section, I hear “excuse me”, so I step to the side thinking someone wanted to look at the shelf.

And so the confusion began.

I hear “excuse me” again, this time I turn around and this older lady asked “Do you have crushed Oreos?”

Cue confused look on my face and I say the famous line…

“I don’t work here.”

Then it all starts making sense.

She laughs, says I’m sorry, I thought you worked here since you were straightening the shelf.

Plot twist, I wasn’t straightening any shelves.

My short self can’t see the back so I was reaching trying to feel for gloves.

Here is what folks are saying.

I bet they are pricey.

I know, right?!

LOL I wonder what they are thinking.

Not the worst interaction with a customer.

