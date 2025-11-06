Family Dollar Customer Is Mistaken For A Worker Because He Is Looking For Something In The Store, But After He And The Other Customer Realize, They Laugh About It

If you’ve ever worn a solid color t-shirt in a store, you have been at risk for someone assuming you work there.

Because obviously typically only retail workers wear solid color t-shirts… See what led to this funny, cute exchange.

Mistaken for Family Dollar Employee I was at Family Dollar yesterday, dressed in a light blue shirt with dark blue dress slacks looking for winter gloves because freezers are cold.

As I am searching through the clearance section, I hear “excuse me”, so I step to the side thinking someone wanted to look at the shelf.

And so the confusion began.

I hear “excuse me” again, this time I turn around and this older lady asked “Do you have crushed Oreos?” Cue confused look on my face and I say the famous line… “I don’t work here.”

Then it all starts making sense.

She laughs, says I’m sorry, I thought you worked here since you were straightening the shelf. Plot twist, I wasn’t straightening any shelves. My short self can’t see the back so I was reaching trying to feel for gloves.

Here is what folks are saying.

I bet they are pricey.

I know, right?!

LOL I wonder what they are thinking.

Not the worst interaction with a customer.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.