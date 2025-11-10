Flowers For A Wedding Can Be Extremely Expensive, But This TikToker Found A Way To Get Them For Free

Planning a wedding takes a lot of work, and even more money if you aren’t careful.

To save some money, a TikToker looked for places where she could get her flowers for free, and found the perfect options while in the drive-through.

She made a quick video about it, which started off showing the McDonald’s, and the caption said, “Me when I told people I was getting my wedding florals at McDonald’s.”

Hmm, what is she planning?

In the video, the voice says, “What’s going on here. Why is everyone acting weird towards me? No, seriously.”

I’m not sure where that audio is from, but it fits here perfectly.

The video cuts to a shot of the hydrangea bush in the McDonald’s drive-through. The flowers are actually really pretty. The description of the video says, “Ballin’ on a McBudget.”

Hey, with the price of weddings these days, who can blame her?

She then shows a picture of the bouquets that she made with the ‘stolen’ flowers, and honestly, they look great.

While I can’t say that this is a good idea, it is totally understandable, and she got exactly what she wanted.

Take a minute to watch the full video for yourself.

Would you ever do something like that?

Click below to see the video:

The people in the comments really seemed to enjoy this idea.

This person questions its legality.

I’m sure McDonald’s doesn’t care.

This commenter took this to a whole new level.

One order of the McFlowers, please.

