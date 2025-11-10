November 10, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Flowers For A Wedding Can Be Extremely Expensive, But This TikToker Found A Way To Get Them For Free

by Michael Levanduski

Flowers and bride

Shutterstock, TikTok

Planning a wedding takes a lot of work, and even more money if you aren’t careful.

To save some money, a TikToker looked for places where she could get her flowers for free, and found the perfect options while in the drive-through.

She made a quick video about it, which started off showing the McDonald’s, and the caption said, “Me when I told people I was getting my wedding florals at McDonald’s.”

Hmm, what is she planning?

McDonalds

TikTok/oliviaschlottach

In the video, the voice says, “What’s going on here. Why is everyone acting weird towards me? No, seriously.”

I’m not sure where that audio is from, but it fits here perfectly.

Flower bush at McDonalds

TikTok/oliviaschlottach

The video cuts to a shot of the hydrangea bush in the McDonald’s drive-through. The flowers are actually really pretty. The description of the video says, “Ballin’ on a McBudget.”

Hey, with the price of weddings these days, who can blame her?

Flower bouquet

TikTok/oliviaschlottach

She then shows a picture of the bouquets that she made with the ‘stolen’ flowers, and honestly, they look great.

While I can’t say that this is a good idea, it is totally understandable, and she got exactly what she wanted.

Take a minute to watch the full video for yourself.

Would you ever do something like that?

Click below to see the video:

@oliviaschlottach

Ballin’ on a McBudget #diybride #budgetbride #weddingflorals #bridetok #budgetweddingideas

♬ original sound – Jersey Shore – Jersey Shore

The people in the comments really seemed to enjoy this idea.

This person questions its legality.

Comment 1 57 Flowers For A Wedding Can Be Extremely Expensive, But This TikToker Found A Way To Get Them For Free

I’m sure McDonald’s doesn’t care.

Comment 2 57 Flowers For A Wedding Can Be Extremely Expensive, But This TikToker Found A Way To Get Them For Free

This commenter took this to a whole new level.

Comment 3 57 Flowers For A Wedding Can Be Extremely Expensive, But This TikToker Found A Way To Get Them For Free

One order of the McFlowers, please.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter