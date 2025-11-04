Former Retail Worker Was Mistaken For An Employee At Another Store, And He Inadvertently Got A Problem Customer Banned For Life

Some people just have one of those faces that everyone remembers — for better or worse.

For this former retail worker, that familiar face led to one of the most absurd cases of mistaken identity he’d ever dealt with.

Used to work in retail, any store I walked into within a 1km radius customers would recognize you and assume I worked there I used to work at Biway when it still existed in Ontario, but every time I would walk into any store within the area, people kept assuming I worked there. I didn’t realize so many people could remember my face. I’m not sure if this happens to other people as well, but it went on for a couple of years even after I stopped working there. One time that stands out, I was shopping in the Canadian Tire across the street from the store I worked at.

Despite the fact that he didn’t resemble an employee in any way, this woman still thought he was one.

I was holding a can of paint when a lady walked up and asked where I keep my wrenches. I replied, “In an old milk crate. I want to get one of those upright toolboxes one day.” She said, “Excuse me?” I said, “Gotta go, got things to do,” and walked off to continue shopping.

Apparently his brevity rubbed this customer the wrong way.

As I was getting close to the cash registers, the same lady was yelling at three employees. Then she started pointing at me and said, “There he is, it’s him!” I stopped and looked at them. One of the employees asked, “Are you talking about this customer?”

The woman seemed to think there was some kind of conspiracy against her.

At this point, she started going on about them just trying to cover for their buddy and demanded to talk to the real manager. The manager said, “You can go, she thought you worked here.” The next day, I was at work at Biway, and she saw me as I was walking in for my shift. She let out an annoyed huff, walked away, and of course came back with my manager. He told her to wait while he talked to me and followed me to the stockroom. He asked me what happened.

He explained to the manager what was actually going on.

I told him she thought I worked at the Canadian Tire yesterday, thought I wasn’t helpful, and was yelling at the staff when they couldn’t find the “rude employee.” At this point, he laughed and said he thought I set a record for ticking off a customer before I even managed to punch in.

And just when you thought this woman couldn’t get any crazier…

What we didn’t notice was that she had followed us into the stockroom. Then we heard her say, “Aren’t you going to do something about it?” We both turned, and he said, “No, and you’re not allowed back here.”

She starts making threats.

She said, “I’ll never shop here again!” The manager replied, “How about your father?” She yelled, “You’ll never see us again!”

And the manager decides to take her up on this.

He looked at me and said, “Thank you, you figured out how to get them out of my store.” She stomped off. I saw her again—and again—and again. Apparently, she and her father were always a pain to deal with.

This guy must just have a face for retail.

What did Reddit have to say?

After you work a retail job, those skills never really leave you.

Maybe certain people just carry themselves in a way others associate with retail.

It wouldn’t hurt people to just be a little more observant.

It’s always off-putting to not quite grasp where you know someone from.

He walked away amused, while she stormed off swearing she’d never return.

It was the perfect mix of bad timing and poetic justice.

