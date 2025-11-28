Former Topgolf Waitress Shared Secrets About Working There – ‘So if somebody’s bill was $100 and they took off a $10 entree, they would just pocket that $10.’

If you love getting the inside scoop on what goes down behind the scenes in businesses, then this article is DEFINITELY for you.

A former Topgolf waitress named Keilani posted a video on TikTok and talked about some of the pretty scandalous things that went on there during her tenure.

Keilani said that she didn’t want to pay for food during her shifts, so she’d ring up food she wanted for herself under the name of one of her tables.

She explained, “Then I would intercept the food runners before I got to the table and be like, ‘You know what? I’ll just bring it to the table.’ Then I’d skip on over to the break room and eat whatever food I got, and then I’d get the manager to comp it off for me.”

Keilani also admitted that she never learned the differences between the different beers, so she’d drop all the beers ordered by one group off at a table and just walk away.

The TikTokker also said she would give kids a full-sized drink because, “You think my lazy *** is gonna go back to give you 20 refills on that tiny cup? No, I’m not doing that. I’m just gonna give you the big thing and then you’re not gonna even ask for one refill.”

Keilani continued her video and said about other servers, “If somebody paid their bill in cash, servers would comp off things before they ring in the cash, and then they would just pocket the extra cash.”

She continued, “So if somebody’s bill was $100 and they took off a $10 entree, they would just pocket that $10.”

Keilani added, “Even the hourly managers were doing it. Apparently I was just not in the loop, and everyone was doing it.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared a story.

In case you didn’t know it…

There’s some scandalous stuff going on at Topgolf!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.