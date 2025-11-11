Gamer Flew From Scotland To Question Developers Why “Grand Theft Auto 6” Has Been Delayed So Long

Gamers are pretty passionate people, huh?

You can say that again!

And this video proves it in a major way.

A TikTokker flew from the U.S. all the way to Scotland to try to get some answers from Rockstar North employees about why Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed.

The video showed the gamer walking toward the Rockstar North headquarters in Scotland

He asked one man who we assume is an employee, “When’s the delay? When’s the next trailer? I wanna know!”

The man said, “I don’t know” and kept on walking.

The TikTokker told viewers, “I’m sick and tired of waiting for the answers. Right now we are here, right here, live from Rockstar North. I told you guys I wasn’t playing around.”

He confronted another employee and said, “When’s the delay happening? Is there another delay? What about the trailer? Another trailer? You can’t tell me nothing?”

This person also walked away as quickly as possible.

Well, it looks like that long flight to Scotland probably wasn’t worth it…

Take a look at the video.

This guy might’ve taken things a bit too far…

