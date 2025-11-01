Gamer Happily Lends His Friend His Switch While They’re Playing Together, But Now He’s Found Out He’s Borrowing It Without Permission Too

One thing’s for sure: it’s great to have close friends.

But sometimes that closeness can get a little claustrophobic, especially when those friends start overstepping.

And while the guy in this story totally trusted his friend, he was understandably weirded out to find out the friend was entering his bedroom while he wasn’t home.

Read on to find out why he kept crossing this boundary.

AITA for telling my friend not to borrow things from my room without permission? I am a 20-year-old man, and I live in a two bedroom apartment with a roommate. He and I are part of a small friend group, which regularly hang out together at our apartment. One of these friends (let’s call him Ben), likes to borrow my Nintendo Switch (not connected to a TV), which I keep in my bedroom, to play when we’re hanging out. Sometimes we play games together on separate devices and sometimes he just plays by himself if we’re sitting around not doing anything.

I typically have no issue with this. However, recently theres been a few occasions where I was not home and Ben was hanging out with my roommate and other friends at my apartment. He’s started going into my room and grabbing the Switch to play with the others without asking me. I knew they were hanging out and might want to play video games, but he did not ask me if he could borrow the Switch or go into my room to grab it.

This isn’t a big deal, but I don’t want this to become a regular thing where he enters my room when I’m out and uses my things without asking.

I told him not to do that and he agreed, but now he’s acting like I turned it into a big deal and implying that it’s a normal thing for friends to do. AITA?

And others reiterated that he should fit a lock on his door.

Meanwhile, this Redditor explained that it is absolutely not ‘normal’ behavior.

