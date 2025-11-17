Generous Grandma Gives Her Granddaughter An Heirloom Ring For Her 21st Birthday, But Little Did She Know This Would Be The Catalyst For A Whole Lot Of Drama

It’s no secret that with age comes wisdom.

And the grandma in this story is wise enough to see her granddaughter’s boyfriend for who he is.

She’s also wise enough to do her best to preserve her own, well-earned peace and quiet.

Read on to find out how this became threatened, and why her granddaughter became stuck in the middle.

AITA for saying no to my granddaughter? I am a 70 year old woman. A few months ago, on her 21st birthday, I gave my granddaughter a ring that had been given to me by my grandmother when I turned 21. A fortnight later, my granddaughter brought it back to me and asked if I would leave it for her in my will instead.

Read on to find out the real reason behind this curious exchange.

My granddaughter and her boyfriend of eighteen months have been living with my son and his wife for the past twelve months, while they save to get a deposit for a flat. A couple of months go by and my daughter-in-law comes over. She told me that my granddaughter had lied to me about the reason for bringing the ring back. Apparently, the boyfriend had tried to coerce her into selling the ring. He also said that the only person who should be giving her jewellery was him, and he would do that if and when he felt the time was right. So the ring came back to me for safekeeping because my granddaughter thought he might sell it behind her back.

Yikes! And the drama was only just getting started.

This all came out because my daughter-in-law asked my granddaughter why she never wore the ring. The boyfriend then left and refused to return. They ended up moving in with the boyfriend’s parents. Three months passed, then yesterday my daughter-in-law rang to say that my granddaughter had turned up to ask if they could both return home. She said the living arrangements at her boyfriend’s parents place were cramped and the boyfriend’s dad was so creepy, she didn’t like being alone with him. My son had said that she was welcome but not the boyfriend. My granddaughter left in tears.

But this grandma was not ready for what happened next.

Later, my granddaughter turned up here to ask if I would house them both. I said no and suggested it might be best if they each lived apart while they saved up for a flat together. My granddaughter complained that we were all being hypocritical because her grandfather and I had lived together at my dad’s house before we got married, and so did her mum and dad at mine so why couldn’t they? This was a fair point, but I said it was because I was upset about the ring situation and so I didn’t want the boyfriend living here. She insisted he was only trying to do the right thing, and t didn’t mean he wasn’t trustworthy!

Read on to find out how grandma responded to this.

I said I begged to differ. She left complaining that she shouldn’t have to live in a cramped place with a creepy father-in-law-to-be when she had a lovely room at home and a grandmother with room to spare. I do feel bad about the situation, but I really don’t want either of them here. And why is my granddaughter doing all the asking? Anyway, I like my life as it is with my books and my dogs and my peace and quiet. Am I wrong for saying no to my granddaughter? AITA?

If this was a granddaughter who was alone, on the streets, it would be much harder for her grandma to say no.

But as it is, it’s a granddaughter with an untrustworthy boyfriend, who has somewhere to stay – and other options, if she’s willing to spend a little time away from her boyfriend.

And by the sounds of it, some time apart might be the best thing for her, since his behavior is nothing but controlling.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that she was doing the right thing.

While others were confident that he shouldn’t be trusted.

Meanwhile, this Redditor pointed out that the boyfriend’s dad’s creepy behavior said a lot.

It’s understandable that the grandmother doesn’t want the boyfriend staying in her house – for more reasons than just wanting to preserve her peace and quiet.

Her granddaughter’s boyfriend sounds like a real piece of work, he’s controlling and untrustworthy to boot.

The fact that her granddaughter felt she had no choice but to return the ring to her grandma for safekeeping says everything you need to know about her boyfriend – and hopefully the granddaughter will pick up on this soon too.

He’s not to be trusted.

